Wizards' Westbrook makes historic triple-double

Mar 31, 2021 06:00 am

Russell Westbrook delivered a historic triple-double to power the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 NBA win over the visiting Indiana Pacers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook unleashed 35 points, a career-best 21 assists and 14 rebounds to enter the record books as it was the first triple-double in NBA history with 35 or more points and 20 or more rebounds.

"I take pride as a leader in making my teammates better. Tonight, the guys helped me out making shots and keeping it moving," Westbrook said.

Over in New York, James Harden delivered his 12th triple-double in only 32 games with the Brooklyn Nets when he scored 38 points, passed off 13 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds in his side's 112-107 win over the Minnesota.  - AFP

Basketball