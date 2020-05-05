10 Covid-19 cases among German clubs

Cologne's players training yesterday after the rest of the squad tested negative for Covid-19.

Ten people have tested positive for Covid-19 in more than 1,700 tests carried out by the German Football League (DFL) at its 36 clubs ahead of a planned resumption of full training, it said yesterday.

The DFL, which tested players and coaching staff at the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga teams, did not identify those who had tested positive or their clubs and said the cases had been reported to health authorities.

"The appropriate measures, for example, the isolation of the affected persons, were taken immediately by the respective clubs in accordance with the specifications of the local health authorities," it said.

The German league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is expected to decide tomorrow on a potential resumption.

Bundesliga side Cologne last Friday announced three positive cases - midfielder Niklas Hauptmann, defender Ismail Jakobs and a club physio - but added yesterday that all other players and staff were negative.