10-man Bayern survive cup scare

Robert Lewandowski saved his team from a humiliating German Cup exit as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat second-tier Heidenheim 5-4 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bayern took the lead through Leon Goretzka's 12th-minute opener. Three minutes later, Niklas Suele was sent off for denying Robert Andrich a goalscoring opportunity.

Goals from Robert Glatzel (26th minute) and Marc Schnatterer (39) put the visitors ahead. Thomas Mueller equalised eight minutes into the second half, before Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry gave the home side a two-goal cushion.

Yet Heidenheim did not give up and Glatzel netted twice more, including a penalty, in the space of four minutes to level. A handball in the area earned Bayern a penalty that Lewandowski coolly converted, sending them through to the last four along with Hamburg SV, RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen.

"After a great start, it should have gone differently for us. We didn't play well, particularly after the red card, and it doesn't feel all that good," said Bayern striker Mueller on Sky Sports.

Bremen secured their spot with a 2-0 win at Schalke 04, thanks to goals by Milot Rashica and Davy Klaassen.