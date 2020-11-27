Football

15 straight wins in Europe for Bayern Munich

Nov 27, 2020 06:00 am

Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over RB Salzburg yesterday morning (Singapore time) booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stage and stretched their record run to 15 straight victories in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski's opener was his 71st goal in the competition and he is now the joint third-best scorer of all time, along with Raul Gonzalez, behind Lionel Messi and leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane also got onto the scoresheet, as well as Mergim Berisha for the visitors. - REUTERS

Football

Football