5-0 win could be our spark: Robertson

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson (left) says playing alongside centre-back Virgil van Dijk makes "everything so much easier".

Once again, Liverpool stand potentially 10 games away from greatness.

Gerard Houllier's notorious declaration that Anfield's class of 2001/02 were on course to win the English Premier League may finally be realised by their modern successors.

Everything is again falling into place for Juergen Klopp's side at the opportune moment.

A comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time) maintained their hierarchical status in the see-saw battle with Manchester City for this season's title.

As the reigning champions' casualty list begins to swell, the Reds appear to be back at their swashbuckling best.

This weekend's Merseyside Derby with Everton could see the one-point gap at the summit begin to widen ahead of a significantly easier run-in.

Klopp, however, continues to be perplexed by the scrutiny which a team that have not won the title for 29 years find themselves under.

But the latest accusations have not been without foundation. Each season that passes unfulfilled sees the ghosts of 1990 loom ever larger, and successive draws with Bayern Munich and Manchester United hinted at an all-too-familiar trend again beginning to unfold.

"A lot of people have been saying that we lost our spark in games. You can kind of agree," Liverpool defender Andy Robertson told The New Paper.

"We had one shot on target against United and it was (Daniel) Sturridge's shot from 45 yards which trickled into (David) de Gea's arms.

"For us, we didn't create enough and we have to look at that.

"But (against Watford), it could have been more than five.

"We had some great opportunities that we could have easily taken. We didn't but we can't complain with five goals and a clean sheet.

"Maybe it was the spark that we've been needing - maybe it will be the spark that gives the lads the confidence in front of goal again, I'm sure it will."

History is still not on Liverpool's side in the final furlong but the fixture calendar is.

After their trip to Goodison Park, a more than happy hunting ground in recent years, their final four away games will see them face three sides firmly in the EPL's bottom half.

Even Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's impending visits to Anfield should hold little fear for the leaders.

On home soil, and in this vein of form, Klopp's side remain unstoppable.

In defence as much as attack, they carry a genuine swagger with Trent Alexander-Arnold's hat-trick of assists against the Hornets complimenting a water-tight backline marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman's influence cannot be understated.

Recording a 16th EPL clean sheet for the season, with only 15 goals conceded overall, tells only a fraction of the story.

"He makes my life easier, that's for sure. To have him next to me makes everything so much easier," Robertson admits.

"When somebody is running at you and you know Virgil is inside - he's rarely out of position, if ever.

"For me, he's the best centre-back just now in the world.

"That's the way he's playing and the confidence he's got, and he's still young enough that he can get even better."