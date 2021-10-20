68 per cent of EPL players fully vaccinated

The English Premier League said yesterday that 81 per cent of its players had at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose while 68 per cent were fully vaccinated. Last month, only seven of the 20 EPL clubs had more than 50 per cent of players vaccinated.

"Vaccination rates are collected by the (EPL) on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and staff," the EPL said. - REUTERS