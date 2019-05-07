Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey made a tearful farewell to Arsenal after 11 years at the club yesterday morning (Singapore time), saying he was looking forward to joining Juventus.

The Welshman, whose season ended prematurely after a hamstring injury last month, is set to join the Italian champions after signing a four-year deal in February.

Ramsey, 28, was given a guard of honour by his teammates after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

"Obviously it's very emotional, it's been a hell of a journey," he told Sky Sports.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing on Saturday and Manchester United only managing a draw at Huddersfield earlier in the day, a win for Unai Emery's side would have taken them to within a point of Spurs in fourth spot.

Instead they head into the final day against Burnley three points adrift of Spurs and an inferior goal difference.

Arsenal, however, can reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League. They lead 3-1 after the home leg of their semi-final against Valencia.