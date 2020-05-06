Aaron Ramsey first to return to training at Juventus

Welsh international Aaron Ramsey was the first Juventus player to return to individual training at the team's sports centre in Turin yesterday, as Cristiano Ronaldo began two weeks' quarantine after returning to Italy.

Ronaldo flew back to northern Italy by private jet on Monday night after almost two months in coronavirus lockdown in his native Portugal.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini followed shortly after Ramsey, with fellow Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a black face mask, arriving later in the afternoon.

Champions Juventus are leading Serie A, one point ahead of Lazio, as they target a ninth consecutive title.

Athletes are allowed to resume individual training this week, but training in groups must wait until May 18. It remains uncertain whether matches can restart as Italy battles the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed over 29,000 people in the country.