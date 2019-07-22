Aaron Wan-Bissaka will become the world's best right-back: Denis Irwin

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will become the world's best right-back, according to ex-Manchester United left-back Denis Irwin.

His comments came after his former teammate Paul Parker, an ex-United right-back himself, said last month that the Red Devils' £45 million (S$76.5m) acquisition from Crystal Palace "is the country's best fullback".

Last Saturday, the Englishman, 21, impressed when United pipped Inter Milan 1-0 in an International Champions Cup clash at the National Stadium.

Irwin heaped praise on Wan-Bissaka even before the match, while speaking to The New Paper at a meet-and-greet session organised by Chivas, United's official spirits partner, at Hotel Jen Tanglin.

When TNP asked him about Parker's comments, the Irishman, 53, said: "That's why we paid a lot of money for him.

"He played about 15 months in Palace's first team, (and) played unbelievably well.

"Now we've seen Wan-Bissaka in only two pre-season friendlies for us, and he certainly looks a fantastic player.

"He's a modern-day fullback. He is quick, he can defend and tackle. He was ranked third in the EPL last season for tackles.

"He also can go forward, that the first goal against Leeds United was some overlap (to get the assist in). Also, we've needed pace and Wan-Bissaka's got plenty of pace. So, he looks like a real good buy."

Irwin, who won seven English Premier League titles, then went one better than Parker.

"(Wan-Bissaka) will be the best right-back in the world, I've no doubt about that," he said.

"(He) played in the Euro Under-21 Championship last month and I've no doubt he's going to progress to the national team.

"He's a fantastic footballer, fantastic defender and he will be at our club for a long, long time."

Irwin also has high hopes for 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, who scored United's winner against Inter, saying: "Hopefully, he will make big, big strides. (United manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) has said he'll play more this year... So that's good for me."

As for the upcoming season, Irwin believes that Champions League qualification would constitute a successful campaign.

"Ole needs time to be able to stamp his own identity on the team," Irwin said.

"If you get a running start... you just never know where you finish. But we have to make sure that we finish minimum (with a) Champions League spot."

DE GEA WOULD RELISH UNITED CAPTAINCY