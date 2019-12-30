Abington Town go home at half-time after trailing 8-0 in derby

English side Abingdon United were set to record one of their most memorable wins on Saturday when they were 8-0 up on rivals Abingdon Town - only to find the opposition had left the stadium at half-time to spare themselves more embarrassment.

The two teams play in the Hellenic League Division One East, the 10th tier of English football, and second-placed United are chasing promotion while Town are bottom of the standings with only two wins all season.

The hosts were 4-0 up in 15 minutes at the Northcourt Road venue and added four more before the break, after which Town's players refused to come out for the restart.

Instead, the visitors left their kits behind in the dressing room and left the ground without any explanation.

"In my 30 years of football, I've never known anything like that to happen," United secretary John Blackmore told BBC Sport.

"The game started off fine, there was no nastiness or anything like that.

"But we were 8-0 up at half-time and then their manager and players didn't come out for the second half."

Town released a statement yesterday, apologising to spectators who had hoped to watch a full game.

Tweets from Abingdon Town FC on the walk-off PHOTO: TWITTER/THEABBOTTS_1870