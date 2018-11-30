Abraham bags 4 in 5-5 draw
Aston Villa drew 5-5 at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday morning (Singapore time) in English football's second-tier Championship.
Lewis Grabban and Joao Carvalho put Forest 2-0 up before Tammy Abraham levelled at 2-2 and then 3-3 after Matthew Cash made it 3-2.
Joe Lolley restored Forest's lead but they were soon down to 10 men when Tobias Figueiredo was red-carded.
Abraham then made it 4-4. Villa took the lead for the first time through Anwar El Ghazi but Grabban's goal in the 82nd minute earned Forest a point. - REUTERS
