Abramovich 'has right' to Israeli citizenship: Kremlin

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has the right to Israeli citizenship, the Kremlin said yesterday, after the 51-year-old Chelsea owner reportedly travelled to Israel and became a citizen after delays to his British visa application.

"The Kremlin doesn't think anything about this," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in response to a question on the reported move by Abramovich, a former regional governor seen as being on good terms with President Vladimir Putin.

"An entrepreneur receives Israeli citizenship. So what? It's his right," Peskov said of Abramovich, who is Jewish.

Abramovich, who was reportedly in Russia in recent days, flew into Tel Aviv on a private jet and received an Israeli identity card, local Channel 10 television reported.