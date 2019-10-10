Football

AC Milan appoint Stefano Pioli as coach

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

AC Milan appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach yesterday, handing him a two-year contract in the hope he will turn their fortunes around.

The seven-time European champions sacked the previous coach Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season.

Pioli has coached seven Serie A teams previously, including Lazio and Inter Milan.

His last job was at Fiorentina, whom he left in April during his second season in charge. - REUTERS

Lions coach: It's too easy to only defend, we will try to attack Saudi
Football

Yoshida urges Lions to play without fear

Related Stories

Lionel Messi considered leaving Barcelona during tax probe

Neil Humphreys: Walk away from racism, England

Senegal coach Cisse: Sadio Mane should be best player in the world

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football