AC Milan appoint Stefano Pioli as coach
AC Milan appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach yesterday, handing him a two-year contract in the hope he will turn their fortunes around.
The seven-time European champions sacked the previous coach Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season.
Pioli has coached seven Serie A teams previously, including Lazio and Inter Milan.
His last job was at Fiorentina, whom he left in April during his second season in charge. - REUTERS
