AC Milan heading towards Europa League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half to give AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Sassuolo yesterday morning (Singapore time), which saw them secure a place in the Europa League qualifiers at least.

After a match which saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma make his 200th appearance for the club at the age of 21, Milan immediately confirmed that coach Stefano Pioli's contract would be renewed until 2022.

In doing so, the club ended widespread and long-running reports that the 54-year-old would be moved aside at the end of the season to make way for German Ralf Rangnick.

Milan, unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, moved up to fifth with 59 points before this morning's matches, enough to secure them at least a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

Ibrahimovic, 38, opened accounts by heading in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute, but Sassuolo levelled in the 42nd minute through Francesco Caputo's penalty.