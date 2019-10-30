AC Milan in record $220m loss

Italian giants AC Milan, struggling to recapture the glory days of seven European Cups and of their heyday under media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, on Monday posted a record loss of 145.9 million euros (S$220m) for 2018.

The losses, which were some 20m euros above 2017, will be covered by majority shareholder, US fund Elliott, which took over the Rossoneri last year after Chinese businessman Li Yonghong defaulted on a loan to buy the outfit.