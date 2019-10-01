AC Milan suffer worst start to Serie A season in 81 years

AC Milan's nightmare start to the Serie A season continued yesterday morning (Singapore time), when they fell to a 3-1 defeat by visiting Fiorentina and had a man sent off.

Erick Pulgar put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot and Gaetano Castrovilli doubled their lead, after Mateo Musacchio had been shown a straight red card for a rash challenge early in the second half.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Federico Chiesa penalty, but Fiorentina got their third goal through Franck Ribery before Rafael Leao pulled back a consolation for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.

It was Milan's third consecutive defeat in just over a week, and marks the first time since the 1938/39 season that the club have lost four of their first six games in a Serie A season.

The result heaps more pressure on embattled coach Marco Giampaolo and leaves them in 16th place on six points, one point above the relegation zone.

He told Sky Italia: "I take responsibility... but I go forward as I believe in my ideas.

"The thing that annoyed me was the team looked like it turned up at San Siro without ever having a training session together. You can lose, but not like that."

Italian media have reported that Rudi Garcia, Claudio Ranieri, Andriy Shevchenko and Arsene Wenger are contenders to replace Giampaolo.