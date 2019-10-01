AC Milan suffer worst start to Serie A season in 81 years
AC Milan's nightmare start to the Serie A season continued yesterday morning (Singapore time), when they fell to a 3-1 defeat by visiting Fiorentina and had a man sent off.
Erick Pulgar put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot and Gaetano Castrovilli doubled their lead, after Mateo Musacchio had been shown a straight red card for a rash challenge early in the second half.
Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Federico Chiesa penalty, but Fiorentina got their third goal through Franck Ribery before Rafael Leao pulled back a consolation for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.
It was Milan's third consecutive defeat in just over a week, and marks the first time since the 1938/39 season that the club have lost four of their first six games in a Serie A season.
The result heaps more pressure on embattled coach Marco Giampaolo and leaves them in 16th place on six points, one point above the relegation zone.
He told Sky Italia: "I take responsibility... but I go forward as I believe in my ideas.
"The thing that annoyed me was the team looked like it turned up at San Siro without ever having a training session together. You can lose, but not like that."
Italian media have reported that Rudi Garcia, Claudio Ranieri, Andriy Shevchenko and Arsene Wenger are contenders to replace Giampaolo.
Ranieri, however, has played down the talk, telling Radio Uno: "I'd like Giampaolo to show all his qualities. I hope he can find solutions for Milan." -REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now