Achilles the cat tips Russia to win
Russia have failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months, but things could be about to improve - according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in their first World Cup match.
Achilles, a deaf cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, yesterday chose a bowl of food bearing the hosts' flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face today.
The cat follows in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010 after predicting winners for that year's World Cup by choosing one out of two boxes containing food. - AFP
