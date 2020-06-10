Adam Lallana agrees short-term contract extension with Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has agreed a short-term contract extension that will allow him to remain with the English Premier League leaders for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old will now be able to celebrate with the rest of the Liverpool squad once they clinch the EPL title.

Lallana's contract was supposed to expire at the end of this month. With the season due to restart next week after being suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Lallana would have been out of contract before the end of the extended campaign.

Juergen Klopp's side need a maximum of two wins from their last nine games to win the club's first English title since 1990.

They might even seal it with a win on their first match back - against Everton on June 22 (2am, Singapore time) - should second-placed Manchester City lost to Arsenal before that.

"I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season - it means a lot to me and my family," Lallana told Liverpool's website yesterday.

"Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

"I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people."