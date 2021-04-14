Football

To advance, City need to cut out individual mistakes: Guendogan

Ilkay Guendogan. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 14, 2021 06:00 am

Ilkay Guendogan has warned his Manchester City teammates that they will have to cut out the "unnecessary individual mistakes" that have cost the team in the Champions League.

He made the comments ahead of City's quarter-final, second-leg clash away to Borussia Dortmund tomorrow morning (Singapore time). The Citizens hold a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Said the German midfielder: "We have a great team and are capable of going into the semi-finals. We should have been there in the last few seasons already, but we were lacking something.

"People sometimes unnecessarily made individual mistakes that led to goals we conceded and then obviously it is tough.

"I remember the Tottenham game we played at home, we conceded three goals, Liverpool at home we conceded two goals...

"I feel like we are much more stable at the moment, especially defensively... The more you proceed in this competition, the more important it gets."

City's chances of keeping it tight at the back received a boost with Dortmund's caretaker coach Edin Terzic saying star attacker Jadon Sancho will miss the tie, while first-leg scorer and captain Marco Reus is an injury doubt.

He said: "We have to be attacking. It will be a brutally difficult task. So believing is not enough. We also need hard work...

"It's about showing we can play against the best team in the world and maybe eliminate the best team in the world from the competition."

