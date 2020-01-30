AFC reschedules games in China due to Wuhan virus
All home games for Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League's group stage in the next two months will be rescheduled and played as away fixtures, officials said yesterday, due to the deadly virus sweeping the country.
The change affects four Chinese clubs - Beijing FC, Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande - and their South Korean opponents.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the decision was a "precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating players and teams", adding that it will make a decision on the return fixtures in March. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now