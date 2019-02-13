AFC says it worked ‘tirelessly’ to free Araibi

Asia's football body yesterday said it had worked "tirelessly" to secure the release of Bahraini refugee player Hakeem al-Araibi after coming under fire over the case.

The Asian Football Confederation said it was "extremely pleased" with Araibi's return to Australia after he was detained for more than two months in Thailand as he fought extradition to Bahrain, after being sentenced in absentia in a case linked to anti-government protests.