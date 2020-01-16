African Nations Cup revert to Jan-Feb slot
The African Nations Cup will revert to its previous time slot of January and February for next year's edition, hosts Cameroon said yesterday.
The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed that the tournament will be played from Jan 9 to Feb 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather.
The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year's first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.
However, the competition, won by Algeria, was played in the searing heat of the north African summer. The same period coincides with the rainy season in Cameroon. - AFP
