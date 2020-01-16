Football

African Nations Cup revert to Jan-Feb slot

Jan 16, 2020 06:00 am

The African Nations Cup will revert to its previous time slot of January and February for next year's edition, hosts Cameroon said yesterday.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed that the tournament will be played from Jan 9 to Feb 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather.

The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year's first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

However, the competition, won by Algeria, was played in the searing heat of the north African summer. The same period coincides with the rainy season in Cameroon. - AFP

Antonio Conte: Inter Milan don’t have much money to spend
Football

Conte: Inter don't have much money to spend

Related Stories

Jordan Henderson, Lucy Bronze win England's Players of the Year awards

Manchester United axe training camp in Middle East

Richard Buxton: Can Mourinho's Spurs match Class of ’81? Dream on

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football