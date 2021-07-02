After stunning France, Switzerland aim to shock Spain

Switzerland are confident of reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals despite being underdogs against Spain in today's last-eight clash in St Petersburg, said coach Vladimir Petkovic.

The Swiss caused the shock of the tournament when they beat world champions France on penalties in the last 16, after fighting back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in Bucharest.

"We have done very well to reach the quarter-finals, but we are not content and we are hungry for more," said Petkovic yesterday.

QUARTER-FINAL SWITZERLAND SPAIN

"We know we are playing one of the tournament favourites but we won't be overwhelmed after eliminating France. We want to go a step further and we'll be mentally prepared for another massive challenge."

The Swiss will miss captain Granit Xhaka, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against the French, but Petkovic said they will have to cope without the midfielder.

"Granit's absence is a setback but I have an idea how we are going to deal with that," he said.

"In any case, it means everyone else on the pitch has to give 10 per cent more because Spain are a great team and they scored 10 goals in their last two games."

The Spaniards thrashed Slovakia 5-0 in their final group match to reach the last 16, where they beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time .