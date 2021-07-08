After the suffering, Italy are one game away from immortality

When the elated, exhausted Italians stepped up to face the cameras following their exhilarating Euro 2020 semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Spain yesterday morning (Singapore time), the same word kept coming up.

"We all suffered together, now we are one centimetre away from becoming legends," said Leonardo Bonucci.

Coach Roberto Mancini pointed out: "There are games where you have to suffer. They can't all be as smooth as our progress so far."

Man of the Match Federico Chiesa said: "We suffered as a team."

It was Chiesa who broke the deadlock with a superb curler in the 60th minute, before Spain substitute Alvaro Morata made it 1-1 in the 80th minute, following a one-two with Dani Olmo.

Spain had dominated 65 per cent of possession at Wembley, but the Italians soaked up the pressure and then showed composure when it was needed, as they prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Manuel Locatelli and Olmo both missed the opening spot-kicks before Morata's effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Jorginho then converted Italy's winner by coolly rolling the ball to his right, as Unai Simon dived the other way.

Italy's transformation under Mancini in the last three years has been extraordinary, from a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup to one that has gone on a national record of 33 games unbeaten, including their Wembley semi-final.

What was more impressive was the way they had stepped up collectively to overcome the obstacles and injury setbacks, the latest casualty being left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

There has been no single stand-out performer, demonstrated too by the fact that Mancini's side have five different players on two goals.

But they are not done yet.