Age-fraud scandals engulf Iraqi football

With players banned from travel, executives sacked and a national squad that just withdrew from the Asian Games, Iraqi football is paying the price for a string of age-fraud scandals.

Nearly five months ago, Fifa breathed life back into Iraqi football by lifting a three-decade ban on the country's hosting of international matches.

But a series of cases of alleged age fraud have put Iraq's international football reputation back in jeopardy, with players and coaches warning that authorities have long turned a blind eye to cheating if it would bring home a win.

Karim Saddam, one of the country's football legends, said the Iraqi Football Association "tries by any means, by any cost to have teams achieve victories and to take credit for it".

To do so, he said, "it will turn a blind eye to teams that have players with forged IDs".

The first tremor hit on July 30, when players on Iraq's Under-16 squad were banned from taking off for a regional tournament in Jordan.

Undeceived by the players' hairless cheeks, Baghdad airport officials found that nine members of the team had falsified ages on their passports.

On Aug 1, Iraq's under-23 squad dropped out of the Asian Games - set to begin later this month - after activists again took to social media alleging 17 of the team's 23 players had lied about their age.