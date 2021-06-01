Aguero joins Barcelona, with more to follow

Barcelona unveiled the first of their summer signings yesterday with confirmation that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will join the club on July 1, when his contract with the losing Champions League finalists expires.

The Argentina international joined City from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to become the English club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times as he helped them claim five English Premier League titles, including this season's crown.

Barca said the 32-year-old will sign a two-year deal, with a 100 million euro (S$161.6m) buy-out clause.

Aguero is expected to be the first of several arrivals at the Nou Camp this summer as new president Joan Laporta looks to revamp a squad that finished third in La Liga.

They have also reached the Champions League semi-finals only once since they last won the continental crown in 2015.

Aguero's City teammate Eric Garcia has been heavily linked as a transfer target by local media, as have Lyon's Memphis Depay and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the deals involving free agents Garcia and Wijnaldum will be announced once medicals are completed.

He added that Garcia, 20, is expected to sign a five-year deal, while Wijnaldum, 30, will get a three-year contract.

Real Betis' Brazilian right-back Emerson, 22, will also be part of the Barca revamp.

Barca will be hoping that the summer arrivals can convince Lionel Messi to stay.

The Argentinian star, whose contract expires at the end of this month, has yet to sign a new deal, but Laporta said last Friday that talks are "going well".