Aguero, Laporta expect Messi to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona's new signing Sergio Aguero believes his Argentinian compatriot Lionel Messi will be staying at the Nou Camp.

The 32-year-old striker, who signed on a free transfer from Manchester City, said he hoped to play alongside Messi, whose contract expires this month.

Club president Joan Laporta said yesterday that talks of an extension were "going well", adding that "we know that Leo wants to stay".

"I hope we can play together," said Aguero.

"But the thing with Leo is that he'll make decisions with the club. I've been with him since a kid with the national team, I know him very well, and think he'll stay here."

Messi, who is godfather to Aguero's son, requested to leave Barca last year and was linked with a move to City or Paris Saint-Germain, but opted to stay till the end of the season.

Aguero will be joined at Barca by his ex-City teammate Eric Garcia, also on a free transfer.