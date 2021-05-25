Aguero to partner Messi at Barca: Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona after his contract expires at the English Premier League champions, said manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 32, scored twice in his final EPL match for City yesterday morning (Singapore time) - a 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

Guardiola revealed after the game that Aguero is set to head to the Nou Camp once he leaves City as a free agent after the Champions League final against Chelsea on Sunday morning.

"Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona," Guardiola told the BBC.

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, (Lionel) Messi. I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him."