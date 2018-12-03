Aguero remains doubtful for City's next match

Pep Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero remains a doubt for Manchester City's English Premier League trip to Watford on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) because of a muscle problem.

Aguero missed City's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday with a muscle strain. The Argentina forward watched from the stands as Guardiola's team consolidated their place at the top of the table.

Gabriel Jesus was given a first league start since Sept 1, but the Brazilian did not score, with Raheem Sterling the key figure as City secured a sixth successive league victory.

Sterling restored City's lead with a close-range finish early in the second half, after Bournemouth had gone in level at the interval when Callum Wilson's header cancelled out Bernardo Silva's opener.

A City side showing five changes produced an uneven performance, and victory was secured only when Ilkay Guendogan touched in Leroy Sane's low cross with 11 minutes left at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero is City's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in all competitions.

And although Sterling has now equalled his league total of eight, Guardiola acknowledged Aguero would be missed if he doesn't recover for the trip to Watford.

The Spaniard acknowledged his team's first-half performance was "flat", but he was pleased to come away with a victory - his 400th as a manager - after a testing 2-2 Champions League draw at Lyon.

"It was a good win. After the Champions League, it is always tough," Guardiola said.

"I asked them for more at half-time but my speech was ridiculous because in the first five or 10 minutes, it didn't work - it was the same as the first half.

"Sterling changed the game and Sane was fantastic too. I don't know what he ate, but it will be on the menu for the next games."