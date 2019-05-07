Ajax set sights on Treble after winning Dutch Cup

Ajax Amsterdam completed the first step to a possible Treble yesterday morning (Singapore time) by thrashing Willem II 4-0 to clinch the Dutch Cup.

Their victory in the Rotterdam final - their first trophy in five years - has boosted defender Daley Blind's belief that they can capture more silverware in the coming weeks.

"This is the first and now hopefully we can take more prizes," said Blind, who scored the opener before Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (two) and Rasmus Kristensen completed the rout.

"It looks as if everything is going right for us, both on and off the field. It's a feeling we must treasure. But we are not finished. The season can still get whole lot better."

Ajax could book their spot in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid if they overcome Tottenham Hotspur in their semi-final on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

They hold a slender 1-0 lead after last week's first leg.

The Dutch Cup win was the 19th in total for Ajax but first since 2010. They were last Dutch champions in 2014 and are in pole position to win it again this season as they lead PSV Eindhoven on goal difference with two matches left.

"The season has gone perfectly, but we are not yet satisfied," said coach Erik ten Hag, who started with winger David Neres, midfielder Lasse Schone and right-back Joel Veltman on the bench in the final.

"We have shown some good things up to now and those memories will always be there. Beating Real Madrid away... that we'll always remember.

"But you need to have something tangible. And that is titles. Now that we have the cup, it must lead to others."