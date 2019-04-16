Ajax star Frenkie de Jong’s agent allays injury fears

Frenkie de Jong's agent has eased worries that his client will miss Ajax Amsterdam's clash with Juventus tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Dutch star, who will join Barcelona at the end of the season, limped off after 24 minutes of Ajax's 6-2 thrashing of SBV Excelsior on Sunday .

It led to fears the 21-year-old midfielder will miss the clash against Juventus, which is finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

QUARTER-FINAL, 2ND LEG JUVENTUS AJAX

But de Jong has since been included in the Ajax squad for the fixture.

His agent Ali Dursun told Dutch publication De Telegraaf: "He went off as a precaution.

"Frenkie felt pain in his hamstring, but at no time did he feel really bad. It seems the fear was greater than the damage."

De Jong's recovery means that the Dutch side will be without only left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who is suspended.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be missing goalkeeper Mattia Perin, but could have injury doubts Giorgio Chiellini and Emre Can fit for the match at the Allianz Stadium.

FRESH

Juve should be fresh, after coach Massimiliano Allegri rested the majority of his first team for the 2-1 defeat by SPAL on Saturday.

He told the club's in-house TV channel: "Ajax always play the same way, it doesn't matter if they are at home or on their travels.

"That means we must play well and have great respect for them.

"It's a difficult match against a very impressive team."

Having twice lost in the final in the last four seasons, ex-Juve coach Fabio Capello says his former side are desperate to win the Champions League.

He told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo: "With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus have also become one of the favourites.

"There has been an overall improvement in their mentality and you can see how much they really want to win this."