Football

Ajax's Blind feeling fine after collapsing during game

Ajax's Blind feeling fine after collapsing during game
Daley Blind (right, with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag) was able to walk off the pitch after dropping to the ground when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off during a friendly match on Tuesday.PHOTO: EPA
Aug 27, 2020 02:00 pm

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is “feeling fine” after he collapsed during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off.

The 30-year-old Dutchman dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.

“Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I’m okay and feeling fine,” Blind said on Twitter.

The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game last year. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and returned to action in February.

Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training.  – REUTERS

Harry Maguire
Football

Maguire set for retrial after appeal

Related Stories

Lionel Messi can join only Manchester City: Neil Humphreys

Barcelona fans chant for Messi to stay, want Bartomeu to quit

Chelsea sign Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell on five-year deal

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football