Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy pick Liverpool to win EPL title

Manchester City may have won the early-season bragging rights by capturing the Community Shield on Sunday, but former England internationals Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy are tipping Liverpool to win this season's English Premier League.

Former England and Newcastle United captain Shearer feels that Juergen Klopp's men have what it takes to end their 30-year league title drought if they improve on their defensive organisation, while former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Murphy believes City will be derailed by the loss of skipper Vincent Kompany.

Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun: "I just can't see anyone challenging these two when it comes to lifting the trophy in May.

"I'm going to stick my neck out here and say Liverpool might just pip City to the league, providing they are more organised in defence than they looked at times on Sunday (in the Community Shield).

"Despite City winning the domestic treble last time, the momentum Liverpool will have from bagging the Champions League will be crucial this season.

"However, I'm not sure either team will be able to better last season."

Earlier, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had expectedly tipped City to retain their title again, saying that it's hard to stop the treble champions.

But Murphy feels that Pep Guardiola's side will sorely miss the influence of Kompany, who has joined Belgian club Anderlecht as player-coach.

Murphy told the Daily Mail: "Manchester City and Liverpool were 25 points clear of the field last season.

"I'm sure they won't quite repeat their unbelievable results, but it will still be a two-horse race for the title.

"The gap is too big for their rivals to make up in one go.

"A fully fit Kevin de Bruyne will give City a boost, he is one of the best midfield players in the world, but I'm still backing Liverpool to turn around the one-point deficit from last May.

"Partly it's because City could sub-consciously prioritise the Champions League, having won the Premier League twice in a row.

"The main reason, however, is the departure of Vincent Kompany, their leader for so long.

"Kompany can be replaced on the pitch but, in the dressing room and training ground, it will be impossible to find someone with his experience, credibility and gravitas."

CANCELO DEAL

Guardiola might have lost Kompany, but City are expected to sign Portugal fullback Joao Cancelo from Juventus for around 30 million euros (S$46.3m) plus Danilo.

Cancelo will provide competition for right-back Kyle Walker.

Earlier, City signed midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid in a club-record fee of £62 million (S$104.3m) and left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool, who have not made any big signings this season, added West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, 32, to their ranks yesterday, following the departure of Simon Mignolet, 31, to Club Brugge.

The Reds' only other signings are midfielder Harvey Elliott, 16, and defender Sepp van den Berg, 17.