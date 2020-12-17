Alan Shearer: Manchester City need a ‘big-hitting centre forward’

The English Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer believes that Manchester City are missing a 30-35 goals a season "big-hitting centre forward" after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Citizens had 26 shots and 77 per cent of possession but struggled to convert it into goals against the EPL's second-from-bottom side.

In Sergio Aguero's injury-enforced absence, Gabriel Jesus has been City's main striker, but the Brazilian has not scored in his last seven matches.

Ilkay Guendogan opened the scoring for City on 30 minutes before a Ruben Dias own goal pegged them back two minutes before the break. This is City's second straight draw, after the goalless snooze-fest in the Manchester Derby last Sunday.

Former England striker Shearer said on Amazon Prime: "When you look at the big picture in terms of Sergio Aguero, he's not getting any better in terms of his performances.

"He's a brilliant player and if he's fully fit, he'll still get 20-25 goals a season... I think come the end of the season, their priority will be getting a big-hitting centre forward in. Someone who can score 30-35 goals a season."

Said Manchester City manager Guardiola: "We created enough to win the game. We did everything but in the end you have to score. We have to be optimistic that in the end we will score goals."