Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United over Rafael Benitez's exit

Rafael Benitez's three-year reign as Newcastle United manager will come to an end next week after failing to agree terms on a new contract, the club confirmed yesterday.

Benitez was a hugely popular figure among the Newcastle support after stabilising the Magpies in the English Premier League, and the news is likely to spark more protests aimed at the club's owner Mike Ashley.

Club legend Alan Shearer called the decision to let a "world-class manager" leave "embarrassingly bad".

In a statement, Newcastle said: "It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

The EPL and Newcastle's all-time top scorer Shearer, however, laid the blame squarely at his former club.

He wrote in his column for The Sun: "What the hell is going on at Newcastle United Football Club?

"It looks complete and utter chaos and the lack of communication from the club has been embarrassingly bad.

"Their world-class manager now walks away in a week's time for nothing... Nothing surprises me at Newcastle any more."