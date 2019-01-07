Alaves up to fourth in La Liga

Alaves continued their excellent home form by recovering to beat struggling Spanish powerhouse Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, climbing into fourth place in La Liga and boosting their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

Valencia captain Dani Parejo gave the visitors the lead with a swerving free-kick in the 14th minute but Alaves, who are the only side in Spain's top flight, alongside Atletico Madrid, to remain unbeaten at home this season, soon hit back.

Striker Borja Baston pulled the 2001 Uefa Cup runners-up level in the 21st minute with a scrappy, deflected shot from inside the area, before midfielder Tomas Pina put Alaves ahead in first-half stoppage time after a period of heavy pressure.