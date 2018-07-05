Albirex win 14th straight match

There's just no stopping Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata, who stretched their perfect record to 14 matches after defeating bottom team Hougang United 2-1 last night.

In the process, the Japanese side extended their lead over second-placed Tampines Rovers to 14 points, after the Stags lost 2-0 to Brunei DPMM at Our Tampines Hub last night.

In other matches, third-placed Home United reduced the gap on Tampines to four points after defeating Warriors FC 2-0, while Geylang International trounced the Young Lions 3-1.