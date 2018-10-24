Alcacer aims for Atletico revenge

Goal machine Paco Alcacer says playing against Atletico Madrid feels like "toothache" - and he hopes to extract maximum revenge for past suffering when Borussia Dortmund meet them in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Champions League clash.

Alcacer, on loan from Barcelona, has needed just 109 minutes to score seven Bundesliga goals this season - the best goal-rate in the league's history.

GROUP A B. DORTMUND ATLETICO MADRID

In total, the 26-year-old has netted 11 goals in his last seven games for club and country, but now has Atletico in his sights for the Group A match at Signal Iduna Park.

"A toothache to play against Atletico? Well, yes, totally," Alcacer told Spanish newspaper Marca, having lost six of his nine games against Atletico for either former clubs Getafe or Valencia. He never faced them while with Barcelona.

"They concede very few goals and leave few spaces, while they're always very aware of everything. For a striker, it's frustrating.

"Atletico are a great club, a top club. But we need to make things difficult for them and go from there." - AFP