Aleksandr Sobolev saves Russia’s blushes in final friendly

Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty earned Russia a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their final warm-up friendly on Saturday before the European Championship kicks off this weekend.

Sobolev coolly directed his penalty into the left corner in the 84th minute, sending Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev the wrong way.

Captain Artem Dzyuba, who was on the brink of becoming Russia's all-time top scorer, was substituted for Sobolev in the 58th minute to generate some attacking pace.

Russia dominated possession but their tepid attack struggled to break down Bulgaria's backline.

Russia missed a chance to open the scoring in the 73rd minute when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was tipped away by a diving Georgiev.

Russia take on Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, on home turf in St. Petersburg in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday morning (Singapore time).