Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and John Stones back in England squad

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has earned an England recall, following his impressive form since returning from injury.

The 26-year-old, who scored four goals in his last four games for the Reds, was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

Leicester City's James Maddison was also called up despite the controversy over his trip to a casino during the last international break, reported Reuters.

The uncapped Maddison, who has been in fine form for Leicester this season, withdrew from the squad for last month's game in the Czech Republic due to illness and returned home.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to make his England debut, was then spotted in a casino while England were losing the match.

Said Southgate: "He's only been in two squads. He had to go home ill last time. We sent him home - he was ill.

"Any suggestion he chose to go home because he wanted to go out is unfair. It's not a great decision he took (to visit a casino).

"As an England player, you have a different profile. Everyone has a camera-phone and wants to make money selling pictures.

"We are supporting him because we have picked him and he has to fight for his place like everybody else."

Manchester City defender John Stones returns to the squad at the expense of Everton's Michael Keane. There was again no call-up for City right-back Kyle Walker or Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Southgate said Grealish is "very close", but he's up against Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Callum Hudson-Odoi.