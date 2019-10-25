Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can provide midfield magic: Graeme Souness

English football pundits hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he scored two superb goals, as Liverpool claimed their first group-stage win on the road for two years with a 4-1 triumph at Genk yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Receiving the ball just outside the area in a central position, the 26-year-old, who missed much of last season due to injury, took aim and fired a low shot inside the post after just two minutes.

His second was even better.

His nonchalant clipped effort with the outside of his right foot on 57 minutes left Gaetan Coucke with no chance.

Hailing the goal, ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie said on BT Sport: "Most strikers don't imagine it, eight out of 10 don't even think about it, two who actually think about it, one of the two can't even do it.

"The way he executed that goal is so beautiful... That goal is like one you will score once in your life."

While eyebrows were raised when Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for £35 million (S$61.4m) in August 2017, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes the England midfielder will prove a steal.

He said on beIN Sport: "(Liverpool) stole Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

"Give him a run of games, it hasn't materialised yet because of injuries, but Juergen Klopp will get the best out of that kid.

"For sure, he will be a big, big player for Liverpool and England."

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness, meanwhile, believes the 26-year-old can inject magic into an industrious Reds midfield.

He said on Virgin Media Sport: "It's an obvious criticism that Liverpool's midfield players don't get enough goals...

"I think Oxlade-Chamberlain has the physical abilities to be a hardworking player and also add that little bit of magic at the right times...

"He is a special player, I think there is a real player in there.

"He might not start every game, but there is definitely a place for him in that team."

While Klopp called Oxlade-Chamberlain's second goal sensational, he still wants more from the midfielder, who has played just 54 times for the Reds.

Said Klopp: "It was absolutely a great moment for him, but I would say with Ox, his performance was exactly the same as the performance of the team - the goals were great but all the rest could have been better."