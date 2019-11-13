Alexander Albon secures Red Bull slot for 2020

Thailand's Alexander Albon, 23, has been rewarded for a series of impressive performances by being signed up on a permanent basis as Red Bull's second driver for the 2020 campaign, the team announced yesterday.

He began the season with their sister team Toro Rosso, but has seized his chance in the second half of the campaign, when Red Bull offered him the drive by finishing in the top six in every race, accruing 68 points. Albon is sixth overall with 84 points ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. - AFP