Alexander-Arnold adds to Liverpool's injury woes

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a knee injury, adding to the English Premier League leaders' injury woes.

The England international picked up the problem during the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 win at Brighton but played the full 90 minutes, AFP reported.

Scans later revealed that he had suffered ligament damage. Although he does not require surgery, he faces an extended spell on the sidelines, reported the British media.

The right-back, 20, could miss as many as four league games - against Palace, Leicester City, West Ham United and Bournemouth.

But he is expected to be back before next month's Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at home to Bayern Munich.

Versatile defender Joe Gomez would have been expected to fill in for him, but is still working his way back to fitness after a broken foot, while back-up right-back Nathaniel Clyne was loaned to Bournemouth earlier this month and the deal does not include a recall option, reported the Daily Mirror.

Clyne's loan has been a source of frustration for fans, who feel that the decision to send him on loan is a poor one, with Liverpool pushing for their first English top-flight title since 1990 and still competing in the Champions League.

James Milner appears the likeliest candidate to start at right-back in Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace, although fellow midfielder Fabinho could also fill in, having featured in the position previously for AS Monaco.

Fabinho had to fill in at centre-back against Brighton, following injuries to Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

Matip was an unused substitute in that match, having just returned from a broken collarbone.

Besides Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also seems to be a major doubt for the Palace game after suffering a knock to his knee at Brighton.

He is being assessed on a day-to-day basis.