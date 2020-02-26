Alexander-Arnold is like de Bruyne at right-back: Jamie Carragher

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Trent Alexander-Arnold was "like having Kevin de Bruyne at right-back" after the Englishman provided two assists in the Reds' 3-2 win over West Ham United at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old created Georginio Wijnaldum's opener on nine minutes and Sadio Mane's winner nine minutes from time. Mohamed Salah also scored for the Reds while Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals found the net for the Hammers as they let a 2-1 lead slip.

With the two assists, Alexander-Arnold has matched his English Premier League haul of 12 from last season - the highest-ever tally for a defender.

He is the third-youngest player to record 25 EPL assists, behind Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney.

Only Manchester City midfielder de Bruyne has created more chances in the EPL this season than Alexander-Arnold's 73. Liverpool have also scored 14 headers this campaign, more than any other EPL team.

On Alexander-Arnold, Carragher told Sky Sports: "What makes him special is it is like having de Bruyne at right-back, like a midfielder at right-back...

"That game was about the corners of West Ham and crosses of Alexander-Arnold. That was the only threat coming from Liverpool.

"Think of the best in his position, Cafu or Dani Alves, they were world class, bombing down line, getting crosses in, but he is running the game for his team.

"In the best team in Europe, the best playmaker is a right-back from West Derby. It's mad. It's strange. I have never seen a fullback have such an influence on a team before."

Former England right-back Gary Neville, who used to play behind David Beckham at Manchester United, called the quality of Alexander-Arnold's deliveries "out of this world".

He told Sky Sports: "What staggers me is they don't have two big strikers to hit... but Mane and Salah score headers because the quality is that good.

"If the quality is that good and the speed of the run, you are going to get chances, the quality is out of this world."

Asked about his crossing technique, Alexander-Arnold said: "We are an attacking side, we want to create chances, want to be scoring goals and hurting the opposition, so best way to do it is to get players forward and cross.

"I do a bit of both, hitting the player and an area with crosses.

"Obviously, when you get the ball and think about crossing it, you have to look and see if anyone is in box and see where runs will be made, hitting areas and telling attackers to attack it."