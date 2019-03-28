Alexander-Arnold might miss game
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for Sunday's English Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur due to a back injury, said manager Juergen Klopp.
The injury forced Alexander-Arnold to withdraw from England's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro during the recent international break.
Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri should be fit after recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of international duty, while centre-back Joe Gomez has resumed training. - REUTERS
