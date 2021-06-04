Alexander-Arnold's injury rules him out of Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be going to Euro 2020 following a thigh injury suffered during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-0 friendly win against Austria.

Dropped for the World Cup qualifiers in March, the Liverpool player, 22, had won a recall amid much speculation as one of four right-backs in manager Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad.

His first match back ended in obvious pain after some 88 minutes at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, where he signalled he had pulled a muscle while kicking the ball with nobody near him.

With England having used up all their substitutions, he lingered on the sidelines and was then booked for returning to the pitch without permission.

Medical staff helped him back to the bench as he covered his face with his shirt. ITV television speculated he had mouthed "it's gone".

"It's not a good sign to see him have to walk off as he did," said Southgate.

Former Ireland captain Roy Keane, in the ITV studio as a pundit, agreed that the signs looked ominous.

"He was walking past us there and he looked really uncomfortable," said the ex-Manchester United captain. "He was swearing quite a bit, so it doesn't look good. Absolutely not. The guy looks in big trouble."

Former England striker Ian Wright also sounded pessimistic, saying: "You know instantly when you are injured and how long it's going to be. It looked like thigh or hamstring...

"If it's that, and we're talking about 11 days, there's no way he's going to be able to make that."

After a scan on June 3, it was confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, ruling him out of the European Championship.

England, who are in Group D with Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland, play their final warm-up against Romania on Sunday.

A Football Association statement said: "Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

England's first group match of Euro 2020 is against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.