Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool beat Man United 5-1 in Fifa20 tourney

Screenshots of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on singer Tom Grennan, who represented Manchester United in the ePremier League Invitational.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold helped secure more bragging rights over Manchester United, by masterminding a 5-1 win in the ePremier League (ePL) Invitational, a Fifa20 gaming tournament, on Wednesday.

With the right-back behind the controller, the Reds strolled to a 5-0 lead with braces from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and a strike from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The best goal was the last one - a cheeky chip from Mane.

United, who were represented by singer Tom Grennan, pulled one back through Anthony Martial.

Grennan said: "They deserve the win in real life and they deserve the win in Fifa as well."

But he was quick to add that the "stats are pretty close, though. Possession 50-50... it's a good game".

Alexander-Arnold will meet Newcastle United's Christian Atsu in the quarter-finals today, after the Ghanaian pipped Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko 2-1 with a late goal.

Elsewhere, there were plenty of goals and banter as Raheem Sterling's Manchester City emerged 5-4 winners over Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace.

Sterling will meet Everton's Andre Gomes in the last eight today, after the Portuguese thrashed Reece James' Chelsea 8-0.

James, though, saw the lighter side of it.

He tweeted: "Good job I'm better at football than I am at Fifa," adding a laughing emoticon.

TODAY'S Q-FINALS FROM 7PM:

Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) v Newcastle United (Christian Atsu)

Everton (Andre Gomes) v Manchester City (Raheem Sterling)