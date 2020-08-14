Alexis Sanchez injury worry ahead of Inter’s Europa League semi-final

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could miss Tuesday morning's (Singapore time) Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk as he struggles with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Chile attacker pulled up injured during his side's 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

"Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg," Inter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring.

"His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days."

Sanchez has contributed four goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances in an injury-plagued first season at Inter, since moving first on loan from Manchester United.

But he came back strongly after the coronavirus lockdown in June.

He helped lift Antonio Conte's side to a runners-up finish behind Juventus in Serie A.

Last week, he made his transfer from the English Premier League club permanent.

Inter are targeting their first title in the second-tier European tournament since 1998. They also won the trophy in 1991 and 1994. It was then known as the Uefa Cup.

The second semi-final pits Sanchez's former club United against Sevilla on Monday morning (Singapore time).