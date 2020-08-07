Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on three-year deal

Inter Milan have signed forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent three-year deal from Manchester United.

British media reported that United had cut their losses and terminated the Chilean's contract to get him off their books.

Sanchez had signed with Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season, following a disappointing spell at United where he scored only five goals in 45 matches.

United had been looking to offload the 31-year-old, who earns around £390,000 (S$700,000) a week, with Inter agreeing to pay less than half his wages when they signed him on loan.

While he scored only four Serie A goals this term, Sanchez racked up nine assists, as they finished second behind Juventus.