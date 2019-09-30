Alexis Sanchez scores, then sees red in first start for Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez scored and was sent off in his first start for Inter Milan, as his new club maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win at Sampdoria yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Antonio Conte's men stayed top of Serie A ahead of champions Juventus, who eased past SPAL 2-0.

Manchester United flop Sanchez, who is on a season-long loan at Inter, made a big impact in Genoa, deflecting in Stefano Sensi's long-range opener after 20 minutes and tapping in a Sensi cross two minutes later.

However the 30-year-old was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for diving just after the break. Inter face Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Napoli 2 Brescia 1, Lazio 4 Genoa 0, Lecce 0 AS Roma 1